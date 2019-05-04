VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Hundreds of people and their dogs gathered in Vancouver for a special and fun event, The Walk/Run for Animals.
The Walk-Run for Animals is a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Southwest Washington.
A thousand people and 800 dogs participated and organizers said many of the dogs were former shelter dogs that were adopted from the humane society.
In addition to a 5-k run and a three-mile walk there were also games, costumes, and a beer garden.
