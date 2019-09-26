COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Humane Society of Cowlitz County Animal Control is recommending charges against two people in connection with the theft and killing of two huskies in Longview.
The investigation began after Luke Moore says his three huskies, Marley, Link and Oscar, got out of the house on Sept. 6 and ended up at a neighborhood park down the street. He told FOX 12 that Marley and Link were stolen, but Oscar the puppy was left alone.
According to police, the dogs that were taken had reportedly killed a cat in the area two months back, and it was the cat’s owner who saw them in the park and caught them.
Police confirmed to FOX 12 that person killed the dogs and dumped their bodies.
The Humane Society began an animal cruelty investigation and announced on Thursday that it has presented its reports, statements, and findings to the Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
The Humane Society is recommending that two people be charged with animal cruelty, theft, violation of not reporting the animals to an animal control authority within 24 hours, and illegal dumping in waterways.
The attorney's office said the chief deputy prosecutor will now assign someone in the office to review the investigation for the consideration of charges.
No decision on the charges has been made at this time.
The Humane Society also said Thursday that the bodies of Link and Marley have not been located. It is believed that the bodies were dumped off the boat ramp of Coal Creek.
Anyone who has information regarding the investigation, or see something in the area around the slough or river, is asked to contact Animal Control immediately at 360-577-0151 ext. 2 or email Officer Tina Schneider at tina.schneider@cowlitzhumane.com.
