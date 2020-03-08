SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Sunday is International Women's Day, and this year’s theme is “Each for Equal.”
The day is celebrated around the world on March 8 to challenge stereotypes, fight bias and celebrate women's achievements.
International Women’s Day has been celebrated for more than a century, starting in 1911.
In Oregon, hundreds of people fought for gender equality by hitting the pavement at the state capitol.
The Women’s March in Salem was moved from January to Sunday this year as a way to stand in solidarity with International Women’s Day and solidify the ongoing movement.
“Many of us are here saying, this is the day we stand out. We refuse to be pushed down, our voices need to be here,” said a woman at the rally.
An estimated 700 people showed up to the march and rally. Sunday’s event also featured a ton of speakers, music and booths with women’s rights groups.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
