Hundreds enjoy Thanksgiving meal at Union Gospel Mission dinner

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – This Thanksgiving, the holiday spirit was alive and well in downtown Portland where people came together to share food and fun.
Turkey, stuffing, gravy, and of course pumpkin pie with whipped cream on top – it’s the annual meal so many of us, especially Daniel Boudreau, look forward to.
“I would have it over steak and lobster anytime,” he said.
Boudreau is one of hundreds who stood in line outside, then packed the tables inside at the Union Gospel Mission for food and festivity and most importantly, for many, what feels like family.
“I was homeless for quite a while, so this is the closest thing to home I’ve had in a long time,” he said. “I guess that’s what Thanksgiving is really about… just being around your family and friends and that’s how I feel when I come here. I’m around family and friends,” Boudreau said.
A lot of people here are thankful to receive, and some are thankful for the opportunity to give.
“I think we forget about others a lot and I think that we can effect change as one individual and I really want my children to understand that they can effect change and there’s more to life than electronics and instant gratification,” said volunteer Manette Emra.
And just about a mile away, another grateful group took time out of their usual day to celebrate.
Portland State University students enjoyed a Thanksgiving potluck on campus.
“It’s nice, especially to like meet other people that I haven’t gotten a chance to meet yet who also didn’t get to go home for Thanksgiving,” said PSU freshman Mia Hackett.
Everyone was just glad that no matter where they’re spending the holiday, they’re eating well and enjoying good company.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
