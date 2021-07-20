DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Jack Fire, a wildfire that has burned two weeks near Highway 138 E in Douglas County, reached 55 percent containment Monday night.
The fire, which started the evening of July 5 north of Hwy 138 and east of Forest Road 4713 (Jack Creek Road), has burned 18,039 acres. Initially, the fire spread quickly due to the steep terrain and hard accessibility of its location. The area of the fire is entirely on Forest Service managed land.
Progress in the fire fight has been steady. Crews have gained 40 percent containment in the past week, up from 15 percent last Tuesday. Currently, 741 personnel have responded to fight the Jack Fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
As of Monday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reduced evacuation levels for the Jack Fire. They are as follows:
- The Dry Creek Community and surrounding areas have been reduced from a Level 2 “Be Set” to a Level 1 “Be Ready”
- The Steamboat Inn and the residential area on Brindle Bug Road and Steelhead Caddis are no longer under an official notice.
The only evacuation levels currently in place related to the Jack Fire are Level 1 “Be Ready.” An evacuation map can be found at www.dcso.com/evacuations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.