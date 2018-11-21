PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Hundreds of people gathered at the Salvation Army in north Portland Wednesday for an early Thanksgiving lunch.
300 people loaded up plates full of turkey and all the trimmings for the first year of the community event. The Salvation Army says it is an extension of the work they’re already doing to serve weeknight dinners to people in need.
30 volunteers, including firefighters and North Precinct police officers, participated in the event.
The Salvation Army says donation at red kettles at grocery stores help fund events like this.
“We know that a lot of people don’t have a place to go for Thanksgiving, so we just want to be that hope for them,” Carolina Lopez with the Salvation Army, said. “We just want to be that hope for them, we just want to be that service for them.”
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
