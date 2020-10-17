PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Hundreds of people gathered in Terry Schrunk Plaza in downtown Portland for the Women’s March on Saturday.
The march was just one of many being held across the country. There was at least one Women’s March happening in all 50 states.
The Portland march began at 11:00 a.m. The organizer, Rose Lawrence, said they are here to march to make sure women's voices are heard and to support the Black Lives Matter Movement, among other things.
“Right now, the goal is no confirmation until inauguration and dump Trump, please,” Lawrence said.
The march was family-friendly and many people brought their children along. Jean Gray is a mother of two and said she wants to set an example for her kids.
Hundreds still here for the Portland Women’s March. We’re seeing families who’ve brought their kids out too. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Z8azrjeHWm— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) October 17, 2020
“I think it’s important for me more than ever to show my daughter that her rights are just as important as my son’s rights,” Gray said. “And my rights are just as important as my husband’s rights, and just to be able to be here for her and take the time and energy to speak up.”
Leah Gordon is also a mother. She said it’s more important than ever for people to use their voices and stand up for what they believe in.
“As a mom, and I’m a healthcare provider and a concerned citizen, I feel like if we don’t show up and use our voices, then we’ll lose them,” Gordon said.
After several speakers addressed the crowd and a couple of performances, the hundreds of people marched together around downtown Portland.
“The people that I have speaking, which to me are really important members of our community, get a really amazing platform to have people hear what they have to say,” Lawrence said. “Which in this time, I think, is really important because of the election and all, and we need to amplify some voices to make change.”
There were nine other women’s marches that happened in Oregon on Saturday in different cities. The protest did remain peaceful.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
