PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Hundreds gathered in northeast Portland for another night of protesting in Portland after a smaller group on Thursday demonstrated outside of Mayor Wheeler’s condo in Portland’s Pearl District.
Wheeler earlier said he is planning on moving out of his apartment after a riot was declared outside of the building on Monday night. Protesters during the riot broke windows and looted a business, with 19 people being arrested, according to police.
In an email to his condo neighbors, Wheeler sincerely apologized for the damage and the fear that the riot caused.
On Thursday afternoon, the small group outside of Wheeler’s apartment chanted, saying they were wishing him farewell after announcing his plans to move.
Thursday night, an estimated 200 people gathered at Penumbra Kelly Building. Later, some people blocked traffic in the area, but allowed buses and some cars to pass through.
The group has blocked the road but they have allowed buses and some cars to pass through @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/80YKrvGuCE— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) September 4, 2020
As Portland nears 100 days of protests, the mayor and police said they are continuing to monitor the situation. The mayor said he’s disappointed that he has to move away from his downtown condo but believes it is the right thing to do.
Wheeler says it’s unfair to his neighbors to have to deal with what happened on Monday night. He went on to say he condemns the violence and respects everyone’s right to protest, but to do it peacefully.
“There are no circumstances to which violence is acceptable as a means to political end,” Wheeler said. “I’ve said that many, many times and I will say it again because that is fundamentally what I believe.”
He has not yet said where he will be relocating to.
