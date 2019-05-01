PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Protesters marched through the streets of the south waterfront area and other people gathered at a park on the east side of Portland as part of planned May Day rallies in the city.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown also spoke at a rally in Salem.
In Portland, a crowd first gathered as part of a rally organized by Occupy ICE PDX. People shared stories regarding Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, before the group marched to the ICE building off Southwest Bancroft Street.
Occupy ICE had setup a camp around the office last summer. It was cleared by police in July 2018 after starting the previous month.
Marchers on Wednesday were met near the building by police, who had part of Bancroft Street shut down. There was a brief standoff, with police advising protesters to move out of the street.
By 3:30 p.m., much of the group dispersed. There were no reports of arrests.
Some people said they were heading to another rally in northeast Portland. The Portland May Day Coalition organized a gathering at Holladay Park next to Lloyd Center.
That rally included a ceremonial Aztec dance, speakers from grassroots organizations and musical performances.
Organizers said their goal was to bring people together as a community in a family friendly atmosphere, while spreading solidarity and encouraging people to get involved in a cause.
“As workers we all have a common goal and a common unity, so really just trying to get as many diverse representatives from our community who are impacted by different things,” said Angelica Lim with the Portland May Day Coalition.
Another big crowd gathered on the steps of the Capital in Salem. They were there to rally for the rights of workers and immigrants.
The governor spoke to the crowd.
“When the president rebukes our shared vision of an America where we are all able to pursue the promise of an American Dream, we will make our voices heard,” Brown said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
