SALEM, OR (KPTV) –Across the country and in Oregon, supporters of President Trump gathered to rally for the president.
Many gathered at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem on Saturday feel that the Presidential Election was stolen from Trump and his supporters.
People waved flags, chanted and even drove by while honking their horns.
President Trump supporters at the Capitol this morning. There are at least a couple hundred people here.@fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/1jjz3ZXN9r— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) November 14, 2020
They feel there were thousands of fraudulent votes, something that has election officials have said didn't happen, and there isn't proof of.
One lady FOX 12 spoke to talked about why she came out to rally.
"I want to show my support for President Trump because he has lost everything fighting for us these last several years that he has been in there. He has fought every single force in for us Americans when he had before that," Cheryl Gonzalez said. "I just want us to show him that we are fighting for him.
It appeared the rally remained peaceful, and our crews didn't see any counter-protesters there.
It is worth noting that the department of homeland security called the 2020 election the most secure ever.
