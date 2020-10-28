BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Hundreds of parents in Beaverton have already applied for a new child care subsidy available from the federal government.
Washington County recently secured a grant through the CARES Act, and now the Beaverton School District has $2.4M to distribute to essential workers within their attendance area.
“This grant is great for families. A lot of our families have been here since the pandemic happened, and a lot of them have shown either nerves, [or are] very stressed out,” said Danielle Barth, the director at The Doctors Luce Daycare in Beaverton.
She says this is the first grant she’s experienced that’s specifically helping parents out.
One family told FOX 12 childcare is essential for them, and they’re hoping the grant will benefit a lot of families in the area, including theirs.
Kevin Koomalsingh, a local physician, and his wife, a veterinarian, have three children and a fourth on the way.
“We have heavily relied on childcare, of course, because of our work, and it has thankfully not been a challenge,” said Koomalsingh.
Families can receive up to $1,415 per month for each child.
“This would allow us to portion out funds for other things, like savings, and...our educational loans,” said Koomalsingh.
Beaverton School District will continue to process applications until the money runs out.
They recommend to apply as soon as possible if you believe you qualify.
Here are all of the eligibility requirements, per BSD:
- You are a parent or guardian who has a child (or children), age 0 (birth) to 17-years-old.
- You live in the Beaverton School District attendance area. However, your child does not need to be enrolled in the district.
- Your child has been enrolled with a licensed child care provider any time after August 1, 2020, AND/OR your child will be enrolled with a licensed child care provider before December 30, 2020. Check the state’s list of licensed child care providers to verify that your child care provider is licensed.
- Your job qualifies you as an “essential worker” (pages 7-23). Qualifying industries include (but are not limited to) health care, public safety, education, food service, grocery, agriculture, energy, water and wastewater, hazardous waste, transportation, logistics, government, public works, communications, information technology, critical manufacturing, defense, finance and housing. If you’re unsure if your job qualifies, simply apply.
If you answered “yes” to the above questions, you qualify for a child care subsidy up to $1415/month per child.
To apply, visit the Child Care Subsidy website.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.