Hundreds of buildings, including houses, destroyed as wildfires grow in Clackamas Co.

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - There are four large fires burning in Clackamas County, one of which more than doubled in size on Wednesday after already making a run on Tuesday.
The Riverside Fire is now burning at 112,000 acres just southeast of Estacada in the Mt. Hood National Forest. The Unger Road and Wilhoit Fires are also burning in the county down the road. The Dowty Road and Wilhoit Fires are each about 10 to 15 percent contained, as of Wednesday night.
Late Wednesday night, Clackamas Fire District #1 reported that fire crews were also responding to an approximately half-acre fire in the trees on Elk Rock Island. Fire authorities said crews had made access and were working to extinguish the fire while continuing to monitor where it is going. There were no evacuations in that area as of Wednesday night.
The fire on Elk Rock Island is contained and crews are starting the long process of mopping up hotspots. This image is what first arriving crews found when they arrived. No evacuations will be needed at this point. pic.twitter.com/sbGr8uHo7S— Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) September 10, 2020
Between all the fires, Clackamas County estimates that 225 buildings have burned, with 200 of those from the Unger Road Fire. That total includes 15 houses.
On Wednesday night, firefighters provided the following breakdown of wildfire information:
- Estimated total of 12 structures lost, six were houses
- Estimated 400 total structures threatened.
- Estimated 2,200 acres have been burned.
- Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuations in place.
- 10–15% contained
Riverside Fire
Clackamas Fire is currently managing approximately 300 acres of a 112,000-acre fire that is impacting the Hillockburn Community.
- Estimated total of seven structures lost, five were houses
- Estimated 30+ structures threatened
- Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuations in place
- The fire is not contained
Unger Road Fire
- 200 structures burned, 2 were houses
- 250 structures threatened
- 500 acres
- Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuations in place
- 4 structures burned, 1 was a house
- 250 structures threatened
- 350 acres burned
- Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuations in place
- Estimated two structures lost, one was a house
- 10 structures threatened
- 400–500 acres burned (100+ this morning)
- Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuations in place
- 10–15% contained
The fires on Wednesday forced even more communities to evacuate to safe places, including Clackamas Community College, one of the evacuation sites in the county.
According to fire officials on Wednesday night, the fires in Clackamas County are still threatening nearly 1,000 buildings, with the Riverside Fire just two miles from Estacada.
With the fire spreading and smoke looming, the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Gladstone serves as a temporary home to people who have had to leave their homes. Priscilla Kraetzer and Pam Jewell are neighbors in the Twin Island Community of Eagle Creek, but with their entire community now evacuated, they’re hoping to create a sense of community at the lot.
“My husband has severe breathing problems, so that has been an additional worry here, we have been trying to be mindful of needing to leave and finally this morning we got the message, and so within an hour, we were ready to leave,” Kraetzer and Jewell said. “We brought our animals and the things that meant something to us, and here we are with our good friends and neighbors.”
On the Mount Hood National Forest, officials say extreme conditions especially wind, are fueling the Riverside Fire, which is moving rapidly.
“Within 24 hours, it ran 17 miles from the point of origin down the Clackamas River corridor, so if you think about the power and speed of a wildfire burning thousands of acres, moving 17 miles in a day, that’s really incredible,” Holly Krake, a spokesperson with Riverside Fire, said.
Firefighters in the area are focused on getting people out of the area and protecting homes best they can. Crews had hoped to drop a retardant on the fire to help slow it down, but say heavy smoke made that impossible.
More: Wildfire coverage
Many people who have left their homes are staying optimistic, hoping they’ll have something to go back to soon.
“This just seems to be somewhat overwhelming, but our neighbors have pulled together, and we’re just really so pleased and proud of that,” Pris, someone who evacuated, said.
An incident management team for the Riverside Fire arrives on Thursday to hopefully begin working on containing the blaze.
The Seventh Day Adventist Church in Gladstone still has room for people who need it, including for people who have their own RVs and trailers to stay in.
