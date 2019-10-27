Hundreds of Oregon firefighters headed to help with California wildfires

WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – Hundreds of Oregon firefighters from all across the state headed south to California Sunday morning to help with wildfires that have been raging across the Golden State.
On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency due to fires and extreme weather conditions.
The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County had burned more than 30,000 acres and forced the evacuation of almost 200,000 people. The governor’s office says hundreds of homes are threatened. More than 3,000 people were working to stop the fire.
“We are deploying every resource available, and are coordinating with numerous agencies as we continue to respond to these fires. It is critical that people in evacuation zones heed the warnings from officials and first responders, and have the local and state resources they need as we fight these fires,” Governor Newsom said in a news release.
Across the state, power has been shut off to some 2.3 million customers to avoid any fires sparking as strong winds were forecasted.
Early Sunday, the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office was asked to mobilize more than a dozen strike teams.
Oregon has sent 15 strike teams, made up of 300 people. The State Fire Marshall’s Office says the teams are from Klamath, Yamhill, Linn, Columbia, Clatsop, Benton, Multnomah, Marion, Washington, Clackamas, Lincoln, Jackson, Josephine, and Lane counties.
“With the weather that they have had, the high winds, the low relative humidity, it can create a lot of scary things,” said Lt. Brad Pratt with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. “We know that going into it. We know that we need to be a little bit more prepared, be a little more cognizant of what is going on.”
Pratt was one of roughly 100 firefighters from Yamhill, Washington and Clackamas counties that met in Wilsonville Sunday morning before heading to Redding, California.
Once they get to Redding, they will then find out which fire they will go to from there.
“You know when we needed help with Eagle Creek, we had people from all over the state that came in and helped us and it was right on our backdoor, right,” Lt. Pratt said. “So now, it is time for us to pay it back. We need to go out and help our neighbor and there are a lot of people in harm’s way right now. The evacuation areas are extraordinary.”
The Oregon strike teams could be on the ground in California working for up to two weeks.
The last time Oregon sent resources to California was to help with the Camp Fire in Paradise in November 2018.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
