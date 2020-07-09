Hundreds of Portland businesses adding outdoor patios as dining option

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The sunshine is expected to return this weekend and Portland businesses are hoping the nice weather will entice customers to come out and grab a bite to eat with some new dining options.
Across the city, 300 restaurants, bars and cafes have added outdoor seating, according to the Portland Bureau of Transportation. The new decks, patios and seating areas take over what is normally street side parking and, in some cases, spread across entire roads.
It’s part of PBOT’s ‘Healthy Businesses’ initiative. Restaurants and bars can apply for free permits to add outdoor seating.
On Mississippi Avenue, the owners of Bar Bar were finishing up their new deck Thursday evening.
“This allows us to space people out appropriately for the OHA guidance,” said co-owner Kevin Cradock.
The restaurant and bar plans on opening its patio to customers next week.
“We’re not opening to pack people in, we just want to get some revenue flowing and get some people back to work,” Cradock said.
The idea is to make dining safer by keeping customers outside in the fresh air, instead of inside the restaurants.
PBOT even has an online map showing where you find permitted outdoor patios across the city.
Across from Bar Bar, Miss Delta’s homemade patio is already open.
“We’re super excited about it --we spent some money, built it up and it paid for itself in the first day,” said owner Marcus Oliver. “Its obvious people want to be out and about, so if we approach it as safely as we can I think we’ll be okay.”
If you plan to go eat at a restaurant, remember you’ll still have to bring your mask and wear it when you’re not eating or drinking at your table.
Also, make sure you stay home if you’re sick or have been exposed to anyone with COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
