PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Protesters took to the streets of Portland Wednesday evening after taking a night off from marching.
People have been protesting in Portland for nearly two weeks in response to the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, a black man, died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes. That officer, and three others who were there, have since been charged.
Wednesday evening, people gathered outside Revolution Hall in southeast Portland and started marching about three miles to Unthank Park in north Portland.
Protestors just left Revolution Hall, headed to Unthank Park. The park is named after DeNorval Unthank, one of Portland’s first black doctors who became president of NAACP here and co-found Urban League of Portland 75 years ago. pic.twitter.com/ZJCn8Zl5qu— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) June 11, 2020
The park is named after DeNorval Unthank, one of Portland’s first black doctors. He became president of the Portland chapter of the NAACP and co-founded the Urban League of Portland 75 years ago.
After arriving at Unthank Park, protesters gathered to listen to speakers, who shared stories of their experiences with police brutality, the gentrification of north Portland and the need for solidarity and reform.
One speaker said he experienced the Los Angeles riots in 1992 and said it was beautiful to see young people taking the charge now.
“You’re the ones who are going to start this. “You’re the ones who are going to talk to the mamas and daddies. I don’t want y’all to know my kids names. Let’s all give ourselves a hand. We’re still out here, they’re not going to stop us,” he said.
Another of the speakers said she lost her brother in a police shooting in Washington on New Year’s Eve this past year. FOX 12 spoke with her at Revolution Hall before she addressed the crowd.
“My brother, Malik Williams, say his name, Malik Williams, was shot and I’m fighting for him and this is my first time protesting,” said protester Monique Phelps. “For the other people that lost family and friends and brother and sisters and cousins, we have all these people out supporting them, and we’re going to come together, and we’re going to stand against police brutality. We’re going to make a reform and things are going to change.”
At a sign at the front of Unthank Park, there were flowers, a photo of George Floyd, and also several other pictures, including those of Philando Castile and Trayvon Martin.
This is the sign at the front of the park. The highlighted part reads “Grief is not a disorder, disease or sign of weakness. It is an emotional, physical and spiritiual necessity.” pic.twitter.com/UB1ku4f00D— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) June 11, 2020
After listening to speakers, protesters started marching back to Revolution Hall.
Earlier Wednesday, FOX 12 spoke with a woman who had been out protesting for several nights.
She said she’s encouraged by some of the changes she’s starting to hear about in Portland from the mayor and police bureau and she’s glad to still see these protests going strong approaching nearly two weeks of demonstrations.
“I think it’s amazing. It’s nice to see everyone in my community come together and show they’re with me in times like this,” she said. “It’s nice to see we can create change as a community and create change as individuals.”
Wednesday’s march follows a “day of rest”, where demonstrators gathered near Revolution Hall and listened to speeches Tuesday.
