PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Protesters took to the streets of Portland Wednesday evening after taking a night off from marching.
People have been protesting in Portland for nearly two weeks in response to the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, a black man, died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes. That officer, and three others who were there, have since been charged.
Wednesday evening, people gathered outside Revolution Hall in southeast Portland and started marching about three miles to Unthank Park in north Portland.
The park is named after DeNorval Unthank, one of Portland’s first black doctors. He became president of the Portland chapter of the NAACP and co-founded the Urban League of Portland 75 years ago.
After arriving at Unthank Park, protesters gathered to listen to speakers.
Thousands of people now filling Unthank Park. I’m told speakers will be talking about the significance of the park shortly. pic.twitter.com/16tbpyz4Mx— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) June 11, 2020
Earlier Wednesday, FOX 12 spoke with a woman at Revolution Hall who said she lost her brother in a police shooting in Washington on New Year’s Eve and that she was out there for him.
“My brother, Malik Williams, say his name, Malik Williams, was shot and I’m fighting for him. This is my first time protesting,” said protester Monique Phelps. “For the other people that lost family and friends and brother and sisters and cousins, we have all these people out supporting them, and we’re going to come together, and we’re going to stand against police brutality. We’re going to make a reform and things are going to change.”
Wednesday’s march follows a “day of rest”, where demonstrators gathered near Revolution Hall and listened to speeches Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.