Hundreds of protesters take to Portland streets for 11th night

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Protesters took to the streets of Portland on Sunday for the 11th night in response to racial injustice, police brutality and the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, a black man, died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes. That officer, and three others who were there, have since been charged.
Sunday evening, protesters gathered outside of Revolution Hall in southeast Portland. At about 6:45 p.m., they started marching to Irving Park in northeast Portland.
Marchers are taking a different route to the park today. Right now they are taking to the streets along NE 12th. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/7VLzbnozlJ— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) June 8, 2020
Portland Fire & Rescue says firefighter EMTs will be providing medical support to demonstrators marching from Revolution Hall to Irving Park. They will be equipped with basic medical supplies to render care to anyone injured or sick at the march.
They will be wearing their uniform red coat with patches and insignia and blue t-shirts identifying them as firefighters. There will also be a medical support van from PF&R that will trail at the back of the march to and from Revolution Hall and be parked in the southwest corner of Irving Park.
Once at Irving Park, the crowd chanted the names of Floyd and Breonna Taylor, a young woman shot to death when police officers conducted a raid on her home in Kentucky. They also chanted "Black lives are magic" and "defund police."
Another group of protesters also marched across the St. Johns Bridge.
Local interfaith leaders also gathered outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland as part of an event called “Standing at the Gate.”
They said they will “stand together to denounce police violence and demand equality and demand equality and liberty for Black lives.”
Tonight for the first time we’re seeing religious leaders standing at the fence that surrounds the Justice Center. They plan to stay here with the hope of keeping the peace between protesters & police. You can see one officer making a peace sign.#Portland #Pdx #Fox12 #Protest pic.twitter.com/AFuZ9627vJ— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) June 8, 2020
On Saturday night, thousands marched peacefully for hours, but then police say a separate group of hundreds of people became violent towards officers at the Justice Center. Police say at least 50 people were arrested after officers declared the scene an unlawful assembly.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.