PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Rose City looks a little rosier after hundreds of volunteers went through downtown Portland Tuesday morning to clean up after four days of protests.
Thousands have taken to Portland streets since Friday night, marching against police brutality following the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Now, professionals are cleaning up much of the damage done by vandals and looters, and volunteers organized by SOLVE took to the streets and sidewalks to pick up the trash.
SOLVE did not put out a call for volunteers until Monday at 4 p.m., but on Tuesday morning, hundreds of Oregonians came out to help.
All volunteers had to bring their own face masks. SOLVE supplied brooms, buckets, bags, and litter-grabbers.
A young woman from Sherwood came out to clean, saying she considers Portland home.
"I love my people and I love my home, and I just want to do the best I can for them and serve in ways I haven’t done it before," said Brooklyn Banforth.
Banforth and another woman from Sherwood have not taken part in the protests, but say they've been deeply affected by the demonstrations and by Floyd's death.
"It's just been really hard to watch, and I don't know, it just breaks my heart for our country and I wanted to be involved. And help out in any way I could," said Paige Hamm.
Both Hamm and Banforth said it felt good in these troubling times to do something positive - that's in part why SOLVE organized the cleanup.
"The city needs some attention, so here we are," said Kris Carico, Chief Executive Officer with SOLVE.
Pamela Fernandez protested in Portland over the weekend to fight for justice. She showed up Tuesday morning ready to work for an important reason.
"I don’t want the conversation to be about the mess, the property damage - I don’t want that," Fernandez said. "This is why I am here to clean up. I’m here to that clean up so that we can refocus and center our true problem which is the hurt that people are feeling."
Some of the volunteers told FOX 12 they hadn't been out since the COVID-19 pandemic started and it felt good to help the city.
