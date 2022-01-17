Hundreds of SOLVE volunteers pick up trash across Portland on MLK Jr. Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The nonprofit organization, SOLVE, cleaned up several areas in Portland on Monday in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Nearly 400 volunteers met at locations in downtown and southeast Portland at 9 a.m. They were handed cleaning supplies, then got to work.

SOLVE says each piece of litter picked up instills a little more pride in the Rose City.

"[Martin Luther King Jr.] was such a big part of community, you know, that was his driving force, and everyone coming together and working together for the better good," said volunteer Lissette Erickson.

The city-wide cleanup is an initiative that SOLVE volunteers believe Dr. King would have been proud of.

"I feel like I am honoring him, because he just wants us all to be together no matter what skin color or what ethnicity," volunteer Kai Warner said.

Even kids who could have opted to sleep in on their day off volunteered on Monday.

"It's just helping the environment and everything that's around us," said Jesse Bambach.

"I think it's helping the community and the world so it doesn't get polluted," Devin Bambach said.

Thousands of SOLVE volunteers have participated in cleanups on MLK Day, which was declared as a National Day of Service in 1994 when Congress passed the King Holiday and Service Act, officially making every third Monday in January a Federal holiday.

Erickson, a two-year SOLVE leader, said she's happy to spend her holiday cleaning, rather than waiting. She said as the homeless crisis in Portland continues, so does the pile up of trash, and she's taking matters into her own hands.

"We need to stop complaining. We can't just sit around and complain or burry our heads in the sand," Erickson said. "We need to get out and get it done, and hopefully some day our city officials can figure out how to deal with the crisis at hand."

SOLVE leads cleanup initiatives year-round. Anyone who would like to sign up as a volunteer can do so here.