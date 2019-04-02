Hundreds pack Portland budget town hall, ask to save community centers

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It was a packed house and then some at a Portland town hall budget meeting Tuesday night.
Hundreds of people crowded into the IRCO building on Northeast Glisan Street. They testified in front of the mayor and city council, frustrated by possible funding cuts.
The room was filled to the brim with about 250 people. Dozens had to wait outside, with some even live-streaming what was happening inside.
One of the biggest concerns seems to be possible closures under the proposed Parks and Recreation budget.
That includes closing Sellwood Community Center.
“We don’t know what we would do,” said single working mom Nancy Rohde, who says her kids attend the after-school program. “You have to work full time to be able to afford to live in this neighborhood and having an after-school program is super important because I don’t know where they’re going to go next year if it closes down.”
The Portland Parks and Recreation Department is facing a $6.3 million budget gap in the next fiscal year.
The budget outlines the problem — each year the department's costs grow and revenue from fees can’t keep up.
In the recreation division, half of the budget has to come from those fees.
That’s why the department is now proposing cuts, like reducing staffing, cutting back on activities like summer camps and special events, as well as closing the center.
At Tuesday’s meeting, one little boy even passed out letters to city council from the kids who go there.
His mom read from them: “Just a few quotes: ‘You should not close the community center because you cannot have a town without a community center. Please do not shut the center down because the kids would have nowhere to go’, or my favorite, ‘we love here.’”
But the budget justifies the old building is in need of major maintenance work that would cost millions of dollars.
It is just a proposed Parks and Recreation budget. There’s still time for the public to weigh in.
The mayor doesn’t propose his city budget until May, and then that has to be approved by council in June.
