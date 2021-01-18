Hundreds pick up trash in downtown Portland on MLK Jr. Day of Service

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Hundreds of volunteers took to the streets Monday morning to pick up trash throughout downtown Portland.
This was all part of SOLVE's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
From violent demonstrations, to businesses closing for good during the pandemic, Portland is hurting.
But SOLVE volunteers are trying to pick up the pieces.
"You see that your building is affected and it gets damaged, you know what can I do to you know help fix the problem or you know help recover from the problem," SOLVE volunteer, Jeff Hallin said.
Hallin also works for The Standard, an insurance company with offices in downtown Portland.
He says their offices were hit multiple times with violence and vandalism.
"We all work downtown, we all care about the appearance of the city and ultimately we care where this trash goes," Hallin said.
SOLVE coordinators say nearly 400 volunteers picked up more than 4,300 pounds of trash Monday morning.
"I think it’s really important that we’re getting volunteers downtown. And showing people that Portland is still a safe and vibrant and healthy community. And we really want people to be downtown," SOLVE CEO, Kris Carico said. "The community’s been hit pretty hard. And so it’s really important for not just our business community but people who live downtown to show the support."
The community is doing its part, to slowly try and get back to some normalcy.
"It’s just who Portland is," Hallin said. "I mean I think where does Portland go? I think we just keep moving forward."
SOLVE holds downtown cleanup events every month.
Its next cleanup event in downtown is February 24th.
