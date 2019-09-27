Hundreds rally at Portland City Hall, call for major steps toward fighting climate change

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Climate activists around the globe have been rallying this week, including in Portland, calling on world leaders and governments to take major steps toward fighting climate change.
Last Friday, thousands of people hit the streets for a massive climate strike in Portland. Hundreds more rallied outside Portland City Hall Friday afternoon, calling on local government officials to make immediate changes.
Demonstrators involved in two groups hand-delivered a petition to Mayor Ted Wheeler. The petition from Extinction Rebellion PDX and 350 PDX calls for the city to set up a climate action timeline to reach net-zero emissions by 2025 with measurable goals each year.
So far, organizers say the city has failed to reduce and eliminate carbon emissions. One example they’re pointing to is the Zenith Oil Terminal in northwest Portland, which the city recently granted permits to.
“We all hope to get a commitment from the city that there's going to be no expansion of Zenith oils terminal, and there's going to be a serious plan made for the next five years,” Janet Weil, a climate activist, said. “Oregon is a particularly beautiful and green part of our earth, and we want to keep it that way.”
The groups are now calling on the city to come up with an action timeline for 2020 by December.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.