PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Hundreds of people rallied for reproductive rights on Saturday.

The Portland event was part of a nationwide protest against a Texas law that bans women from getting abortions after six weeks. The Supreme Court decided not to block the legislation.

Pro-choice advocates said they worry that move will eventually lead to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Those who came out to protest said they're concerned women's health is not at the forefront of the conversation.

"My main hope is that both mental and physical health and wellbeing of women and the mother - regardless of what stage or circumstances,” Laura Bukowski said. “That has to be the primary focus.”

This was just one of hundreds of rallies held across the country.