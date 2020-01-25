SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Anti-abortion advocates hit the streets of Salem Saturday afternoon for Oregon March for Life.
The rally around the State Capitol follows the 47th anniversary Roe v. Wade - a landmark Supreme Court case which legalized abortion nationwide.
Many at Saturday's march want to see the law struck down.
"When I am voting or supporting, this is my number one topic," said Brenda Gambee. "I have six kids, and I cannot imagine not having one of them, and to think that there are people that will abort a baby and they haven't even met that child."
Oregon also does not have any major restrictions on abortion - such as waiting periods - often found in other states.
