Hundreds rally in Salem to call for unity to end racism

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Several hundred people rallied in from of the Oregon State Capitol building Saturday calling for an end to racism. The event was put on by Equity by Design and the NAACP.
Organizers say the event, Together We Rise was aimed at celebrating solidarity as the community has a conversation about racism and what happens next.
“Together we rise, I can’t do this alone, it is going to take a community,” Organizer One Marchbanks said.
“This message is a message of inclusion for everybody and that we all need to be one people and help make this country better because it is our country,” attendee K.J. McCray said.
Rallies and protests like the one in Salem have been happening for several weeks across the state and the county calling for an end to racism.
“Our black brothers and sisters and hurting and I think it is a necessity to support them,” Salem rally attendee Solomon Frank said.
The mood among those in the crowd was to keep the momentum for their movement going.
“This thing is going to keep going, we have to make sure it keeps going and keep showing up for the conversations and the rally’s and making sure it just doesn’t fall by the wayside because it is not the hot thing on social media or it’s not trending,” McCray said.
Marchbanks said it was important for those in attendance to take the messages they were hearing from the capitol steps and to apply them to their everyday lives.
One small set she said businesses and organizations can do to end racism is more frequent bias training.
“If they do unconscious bias training that one time to check that box off that it is done and this work is ongoing it is a lifestyle, it is for the rest of your live. So, it needs to be once every quarter and if you get real brave you can do it once a month.” Marchbanks said.
“Understand this is a marathon not a sprint. It is not going to a quick fix, but hopefully we keep planting these seeds and they grow,” McCray said.
