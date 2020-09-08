MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Many families evacuating from wildfires raging across Marion County on Tuesday headed to the Oregon State Fairgrounds.
Marion County has declared a state of emergency in response to the fires, which authorities say are estimated at approximately 300,000 acres.
Fire authorities issued Level 3 evacuations early Tuesday morning in the Santiam Canyon, with residents in Mehama, Lyons, Mill City, Gates, Detroit, Idanha, the North Fork corridor, the Crooked Finger area, and Highway 214 north of Silver Falls State Park to Scotts Mills forced to evacuate their homes.
FOX 12 spoke with some of the families forced to flee, with about 600 people seeking help at the fairgrounds, according to the American Red Cross.
The parking lot at the fairgrounds on Tuesday evening was filled with cars, trucks, RVs, and campers as people fled their homes, grabbing what they could as they left. Now, many don't know if their homes are still standing.
Under a haze of thick smoke, the air sprinkled with ash, hundreds of people are waiting to hear news of the homes they've fled, with the fairgrounds operating under a bit of organized chaos.
"We have not idea and I don't how how you find out," one person at the fairgrounds said.
"If God were going to come, it's now, and it's the saddest thing, the hardest thing I've been through in my life, to know that the Santiam Canyon where I live and have been living is on fire," Arleta Stalvig, who lives in Mayaha, said.
Stalvig said she went to bed on Monday night thinking everything would be okay, only to be woken by her neighbor.
“She came to our house at 1:30 this morning, pounding on our door, and she said evacuate," Stalvig said. "We gathered up everything that we could - my three dogs, my husband - and we left ... I've got other animals there that I don't even know if they're alive or not."
Three people severely burned in the wildfires are not at the Oregon Burn Center, according to Legacy Health. Firefighters say they're very concerned that others may have died in the fires.
A spokesperson for the Oregon Fire Marshal's Office says it's still too dangerous to asses the losses, including how many homes have burned.
"Three friends of ours lost their homes and that, to me, breaks my heart, but they’re safe and they’re okay because they have each other," Stalvig said.
At the Red Cross's temporary shelter, the COVID-19 pandemic adds an extra challenge.
"COVID does provide a unique experience because we can’t all get into one big room like we have in the past," a Red Cross spokesperson said. “We’re working to identify everyone’s individual needs and then trying to get them on their way by fulfilling that – so that could mean prioritizing hotel rooms if they need shelter.”
Supplies like water and pet food have been pouring into the fairgrounds. The Red Cross says it currently does not need any supplies from community members. It says anyone who would like to help can donate money to the Red Cross.
Access to the fairgrounds is at 2330 17th Street Northeast in Salem.
