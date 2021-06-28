Hundreds soak in AC at Oregon Convention Center, others dip in water to cool off Sunday

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With record temperatures and what health officials are calling life-threatening heat, FOX 12 has seen a lot of people going to cooling centers to stay safe. Others are spending some time on the water to cool off.
"If it weren’t for this place I’d be living in a back room of Trader Joe's," Dennis Henry said.
And he's not kidding. Henry's northwest Portland apartment is unlivable, no air conditioning. He came to the cooling center at the Oregon Convention Center when his thermostat read 99 degrees inside.
"I came down here because I’m 71 and I have AFib," he said. "My heart makes it difficult to breathe as effectively as normal. That does not go good with 112 degrees or whatever."
He was one of hundreds of people at the Oregon Convention Center. The area set up holds about 300 people but with so many coming in, Multnomah County expanded to another exhibit hall Sunday that holds 150.
"I think it's incredibly important to set up some spaces so people can come in, feel taken care of, feel safe, get cool and get some water and a bite to eat if they need it," Jenny Carver, Senior Emergency Management Analyst with the county said.
Outside, the sun beating down. Raul Gonzalez and others getting in the Willamette River to escape.
"Just dip in there, stay in there for a second or two and that’s enough for about twenty minutes before you gotta do it again it’s hot out here," Gonzalez said.
Multnomah County has a map of cooling centers, libraries and water spots. For a full list, click here. For a list of cooling centers by county, click here.
