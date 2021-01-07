LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) – The owners of a Southwest Washington restaurant appeared in court Thursday over a temporary restraining order issued against them by the state, as hundreds gathered to show support for the owners.
Stuffy’s II Restaurant in Longview was also slapped with a $126,000 fine for defying Governor Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 restrictions, and opening back up to serve customers indoors. Restaurants are only allowed to serve customers for outdoor dining.
The restaurant made an appearance in superior court, as around 200 people gathered outside the Cowlitz County Hall of Justice. The rally began about an hour before the court appearance.
Speakers at the rally urged people to continue supporting businesses that choose to defy COVID-19 mandates from the state.
Stuffy’s opened back up to customers on December 5. The state issued that fine and restraining order against the restaurant owners on Monday.
“That’s robbery. That’s theft. The government shouldn’t be imposing fines like that for people who are working and in line with the constitution,” said Julie Morris, who attended the rally to support Stuffy’s.
Restaurant representatives appeared briefly in court Thursday afternoon, but the terms of the restraining order were not discussed. Instead, the judge granted a continuance so the owners could get a lawyer.
That case has been rescheduled for later this month.
Stuffy’s said it chose to open back up because it could not afford the overhead of to-go orders only and because their employees were struggling to get unemployment checks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.