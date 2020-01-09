PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Cities across the country, including hundreds of demonstrators in Portland, took part in a national day of action on Thursday, demanding peace in the Middle East.
On the heels of violence, tension, and promises of retaliation in the Middle East, more than 200 Portlanders packed the sidewalks of the Hawthorne Bridge for a peaceful rally. Activists condemned any potential violence between the U.S. And Iran.
Hundreds of “No War with Iran” rallies popped up Thursday night. With signs in hand and a clear message, more than 200 protesters packed the Hawthorne Bridge in Portland.
Crowds are chanting for peace at this “No war with Iran” rally on the Hawthorne Bridge. This protest is just one of hundreds planned across the country. #fox12 #portland #protest #NoWarWithIran #iran #warwith @SOECPDX @Indivisible_OR @NationalSOEC pic.twitter.com/beV4tHhkm1— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) January 10, 2020
“People want to be out here today, just to put a line in the sand," Cate Sharaff, rally organizer, said. "The message is simple; no war with Iran. We don’t want to have another conflict in the middle east, we don’t want out our president to recklessly take us to war."
The national day of action was sparked by a U.S. airstrike taking out one of Iran’s most powerful leaders. Now, the country is vowing for revenge.
“My nephew is a Marine," Scott Reeves, a demonstrator, said. "He’s in a ship offshore in the Mediterranean. Trump’s reckless war puts American civilians and our troops at risk. I’m worried about him and all of our troops across the Middle East, they’re now targets because of Trump’s illegal actions."
Protesters say Iran’s retaliation–missile attacks on two U.S. airbases in Iraq–is intensifying their fears.
“Thinking about going to war in the Middle East is terrifying, no matter who’s the president, but when you have a president who lies constantly and has no real understanding of politics, it’s really, really scary,” Sharaff said.
Portland’s demonstration is just one piece of a much larger picture. More than 300 “No War on Iran” rallies all taking place across the country.
“This is awesome that Portlanders are standing out here in the cold, on this bridge, showing support for our troops and for our nation,” Reeves said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
