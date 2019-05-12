Hundreds turn out for annual Reigning Roses Walk on Mother's Day

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Hundreds of people celebrated Mother’s Day with an event to benefit Rose Haven, a day shelter for women, children and gender diverse individuals experiencing homelessness, abuse or another trauma.
They held their annual Reigning Roses Walk in northwest Portland.
They’re now serving more women, children and gender diverse individuals than ever before.
Back in 2009, they served less than a thousand people in a year. Now, they serve more than 3,500 people a year.
“As a single mom, it’s a struggle, so I’m really thankful that there are programs out there to help,” Candice Layton said.
Valerie Tweed is also thankful. She first went to Rose Haven about 20 years ago when she became homeless.
“Whatever your need is, they try to meet it and there’s a lot of women that have been successful through Rose Haven and their support,” Tweed said. “I have. I haven’t been homeless in six years and I keep coming to support and help do fundraising for a wonderful program.”
She says life just happens and so many other women find themselves in a tough spot.
“It’s all about choice and at some point, you make a choice to do better or not and most women given the choice make the choice to do better,” said Tweed.
Now, she and the others who showed up are just glad to enjoy a beautiful Mother’s Day helping each other and the community.
Reigning Roses Walk getting started in NW Portland! It benefits @RoseHavenPDX which serves more than 3,500 women, children and gender diverse people experiencing homelessness, abuse or other hardships. pic.twitter.com/ZQWjXYPmqe— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) May 12, 2019
For more information about Rose Haven and their services, visit RoseHaven.org.
