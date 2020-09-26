Hundreds turn out for Proud Boys rally in Delta Park with counter protests nearby

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Right-wing group, Proud Boys, organized a rally at Delta Park in North Portland that started at noon Saturday. The self-proclaimed "Proud Western Chauvinists" have about 22,000 members worldwide, according to chairman Enrique Tarrio, who flew in from Miami to be at the Portland event.
Although thousands were initially expected, several hundred ended up turning out for the rally. Many people were decked out in bulletproof vests, firearms and shields.
People could purchase patriotic merchandise and Trump 2020 items at a tent set up near the stage.
The event began with the national anthem, a prayer and speakers promoting patriotism, denouncing "domestic terrorism," and calling out Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Governor Kate Brown for allowing the protests to continue in the city.
Speakers also criticized state and local leaders for reinstating the use of tear gas for the planned protests this weekend and declaring a state of emergency in order to mobilize additional law enforcement officers.
"Welcome everybody to the state of emergency," an Oregon Women for Trump speaker said to the crowd, which responded with cheers.
Tarrio addressed the group, saying officers won't have to use tear gas on them because "we're fiery but we're peaceful."
Leaders told the crowd more than once to remain peaceful and to not instigate violence with counter protestors.
"I'm actually really happy we forced Kate Brown and Ted Wheeler's hand into actually doing their job, they haven't been doing their job for 120 days," Tarrio said, "we've seen destruction, mayhem."
State and local officials feared left-wing groups would clash with the right-wing rallygoers, but very few interactions happened.
FOX 12 witnessed a person holding a Black Lives Matter sign having a discussion with a person holding a Trump 2020 flag inside the park, but the interaction remained peaceful.
Some supporters of the Proud Boys rally appeared to be keeping watch along the outskirts of the park.
"They're not going to entice any violence, but they're not going to step down either," rally attendee Kara Barce said.
Opponents have called the Proud Boys a hate group that supports white supremacy, but people at the rally told FOX 12 white supremacists wouldn't be welcomed at the gathering.
"That is not something we represent here," Barce said.
After speakers reminded the crowd to go vote, people dispersed around 2:30.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating a reported assault against a person that happened during the rally. There was a heavy police presence at Delta Park's entrances and exits, and state troopers were patrolling the parking lot during the event.
Portland police also confiscated firearms, paintball guns, baseball bats and shields from a pick-up truck that was stopped as it left the rally.
We can confirm that officers have conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle leaving Delta Park. The officers took possession of firearms, paintball guns, baseball bats, and shields. At least one criminal citation was issued. pic.twitter.com/rtJhzeCcv1— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 26, 2020
