LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) – Hundreds of people came together in Longview on Saturday in honor of fallen Cowlitz County deputy Justin DeRoiser.
The 29-year-old Kelso native was killed in the line of duty last Saturday night.
On Saturday morning, his community held a walk in his honor.
Backing the blue – that's the message from a grieving community remembering Deputy DeRoiser.
A moment of silence was held for the fallen deputy Saturday.
As the emotional support continues to pour in for DeRosier’s family, his community is also rallying behind other local law enforcement officers and firefighters who put their lives on the line every day.
“If I can do anything to help is to show support to the officers that are here with us,” said Deborah Long.
A quick prayer was also held to keep those in uniforms safe and for the sacrifices that they make on the job.
Bob Ammons, a longtime Kelso native, says he started organizing the walk last week.
“This here really got on me,” he said. “It really hit me between the eyes because I know the family. I know the young man.”
A walk around Lake Sacajawea solidified that the men and women who protect their communities are not alone.
“A lot of sadness but I see the way that we come together,” said Maria Magnuson, who attended the walk.
Ammons says a Woodland flower shop donated more than 900 tulips. It’s an act of kindness he's thankful for, helping to bring the community together during a tough time.
“They can go back and put it in a vase and remember Mr. DeRosier. That’s what it’s all about,” Ammons said.
A memorial service is planned for Deputy DeRoiser on Wednesday at 1 p.m. It will be held at the Chiles Center on the University of Portland campus.
