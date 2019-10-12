COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Law enforcement from multiple agencies are investigating a deadly shooting that was reported as a hunting accident in Columbia County.
Deputies were called out at 9:33 a.m. Saturday to private timberland property in rural Columbia County off the Scappoose-Vernonia Highway.
When law enforcement arrived at the scene, members of the hunting party were performing CPR on the victim.
Deputies said the man who was shot later died at the scene.
No other details were released, but investigators said foul play is not suspected at this time.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are continuing to investigate. The St. Helens Police Department and Scappoose Police Department were also involved in the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
