SALEM, OR (KPTV) - People who don’t live in Oregon may hunt and fish in the state again, starting Tuesday.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife closed hunting, fishing, crabbing and clamming in Oregon to people who do not live in the state last month.
The restrictions were put in place to limit travelers in Oregon during the COVID-19 pandemic.
ODFW announced that non-residents may hunt and fish in Oregon again beginning Tuesday.
Recreational clamming and crabbing will remain closed in Oregon to non-residents until further notice, according officials, due to concerns about increased travel to the coast.
For more, including refund information for the time the restrictions were in place, go to odfw.com.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
