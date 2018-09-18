PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It was a neutral playing ground for two teams Tuesday night after Hurricane Florence forced the National Women’s Soccer League to relocate its semifinal match between the North Carolina Courage and the Chicago Red Stars.
That game was Tuesday night at Providence Park instead of Cary, North Carolina.
The Courage won the match 2-0.
It was special admission at the game, only $10 dollars to get in the door which was an incentive to fill the stadium for two teams who aren’t even local.
“They say it's soccer city you know we have a long tradition of that here and I think of anywhere in the country this is the best place for them to be able to bring out a team and have two neutral parties play because we are such fans of soccer here,” Portlander, Simeon Bateman said.
While there were local Portland soccer fans who came out to the game, there were others in the crowd who traveled thousands of miles to support their team.
Jeanne Sullivan flew from Chicago to support the Red Stars.
“Yeah I was going to go to North Carolina and Florence ruined things so we just had to adjust a little,” she said. “Of course I'm a die hard fan.”
While some came as far as the Windy City, others were a bit closer like Rene and John Healy who flew up from Sacramento to see their granddaughter Lynn Williams, the starting forward on the Courage.
“She’s got as big a heart on the field as she has in person real, she’s a beautiful lady,” Renee said. “The more people start supporting women’s soccer, women’s sports the better off I think we’ll be.”
Portland fans echoed that sentiment.
“Mostly just to be neutral as possible to show you know solidarity for you know the US national league and big fan of international,” Portland soccer fan, Morgan Eisner said.
“The atmosphere is fantastic it’s a lot of fun to come down but we also have little girls soccer players and I think it’s really important for them to have role models,” Simeon Bateman said.
“Anything we can do to empower women were all about that,” Carrie Bateman said.
The Courage will play the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League Championship on Saturday, Sept. 22 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.
