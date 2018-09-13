PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As Hurricane Florence continues to hammer parts of the east coast, a handful or Oregonians are moving out of its path, while others will be headed straight for the hardest hit areas.
A dozen members of the Oregon Air National Guard 125th Special Tactics Squadron left Portland International Airport Wednesday. They were sent to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.
Right now, they are waiting out the storm with other resources across the county waiting to see where they may head to help.
“It looks like there is going to be some significant flooding,” Chief Master Sergeant Andrew Canfield said.
Their mission once the storm passes will be search and rescue.
“We are just going to try and go to the hardest hit area and try to do the most good we can for the most people,” Sgt. Canfield said.
While they wait, so does the Portland based band Veio. They were set to open a multi-city tour with Tremonti and Seether in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina at the House of Blues Thursday night. The show was canceled because of the storm.
The band decided to head further inland to wait for their next stop in Philadelphia.
“We rerouted up here to eastern Pennsylvania to just kind of get out of harm’s way to get out of the chaos that hopefully does not ensue with the storm coming in,” lead vocalist Cam Byrd said.
Lingering effects of the storm may put their show in Jeopardy in Norfolk, Virginia.
“I am excited to go, but hopefully the storm doesn’t wreak too much havoc down there so that we can play for those folks,” Byrd said.
They want family and friends back in Oregon to know they are safe and are hoping for the best for the millions of people in Hurricane Florence’s path.
“Hoping and praying and just wishing well all the people that are being affected by this storm,” Byrd said.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
