DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Two people were rescued off a mountainside after a logging accident in Umpqua Tuesday morning, according to Douglas County Fire District No. 2.
Firefighters say the accident occurred near the 1700 block of Tyee Road around 9:30 a.m. One person suffered multiple trauma injuries and the other person suffered minor injuries, according to officials.
The initial call information reported one of the patients was pinned under a log.
Fire crews and EMS personnel made their way down the mountainside while technical rescue personnel set up rope systems to extricate the patients.
Both patients were hauled off the mountain in a litter basket, according to Douglas County Fire District No. 2.
One patient was flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend, and the patient with minor injuries was transported by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center.
Other agencies on scene included the Kellogg Rural Fire District and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
