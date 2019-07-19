PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison and his wife received a 16-year sentence for their roles in numerous knifepoint robberies in Portland, Gresham, Wood Village and Happy Valley.
Nigel Floyd, 40, pleaded guilty to nine counts of first-degree robbery and one count of attempted robbery, while 40-year-old Stephanie Floyd pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree robbery.
The crimes occurred between Jan. 20, 2018 and April 11, 2018.
Investigators said Stephanie Floyd was the getaway driver for most of the robberies, while her husband entered the businesses and carried out the crimes.
The suspects were caught after a robbery on April 11. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office reported a surveillance team watched the Floyds arrive at a store on the 7800 block of Northeast Glisan Street in a white minivan. Nigel Floyd got out, put on a mask, robbed the business and got back in the vehicle.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office released a list of additional robberies linked to the Floyds.
- Jan. 20, - Metro PCS, 3500 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue
- Jan. 24 - Game Stop, 4300 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue
- Jan. 26, - Metro PCS, 1600 block of Northeast Division Street
- Jan. 29 - Metro PCS store, 3500 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue
- Jan. 29 - Metro PCS store, 17900 block of Northeast Glisan Street
- Feb. 5 - Sally's Beauty Supply, 11900 block of Northeast Glisan Street
- Feb. 9 – GNC, 1300 block of Northeast 102nd Avenue
- Feb. 13 - Sally's Beauty Supply, 1500 block of Northeast 40th Avenue
- Feb. 20 - T-Mobile, 900 block of Southwest Highland Drive
- Feb. 24 - Cricket Wireless, 100 block of Northeast 181st Avenue
- March 2 - Emerald Vapors, 8100 block of Southeast Foster Road
- March 12 - Str8vaping, 40 block of Northeast Division Street
- March 13 - Game Stop, 2700 block of Northeast 238th Drive
- March 18 - Metro PCS, 800 block of Northeast 242nd Drive
- March 21 - Boost Mobile, 1100 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue
- April 3 - Metro PCS, 9200 block of Southeast Division Street
The district attorney’s office said multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in this case, as well as victims who came forward and cooperated with investigators.
"This resolution takes into account Mr. Floyd's lack of criminal record but captures the scope of his behavior and the trauma it caused the victims in both Multnomah County and Clackamas County. Rarely in our experience as prosecutors do we see someone who has no criminal record commit more than 20 robberies impacting almost 30 people. The state wants to make sure that Mr. Floyd is prepared to come back into the community without the same drug addiction that fueled this behavior," said Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney David Hannon, who prosecuted this case. "Ms. Floyd showed immediate responsibility upon her arrest and came forward and confessed to other robberies that were previously unknown to detectives. Like her husband, we believe her actions were fueled by addiction."
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.