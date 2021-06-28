PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – For anyone having trouble with their air conditioner, finding help can be a bit challenging. HVAC companies say they can't even keep up with their ringing phones, and they're just trying to focus on priority calls.
While these companies may have been busy through the year, nothing could have prepared them for this weekend.
FOX 12 talked to the Heating Specialist, which says just this weekend, it received more calls than the entire rest of the year before. They said the phone was ringing so much they didn't have the personnel to answer all those calls.
The company said even as records were shattered, employees were still battling through the heat and covid restrictions to get help to people.
They said they've been receiving so many calls that they have just focused on folks with the greatest need.
"It's challenging cause we can't service everyone. But, priorities, you know, we've been out to one-week-old infant's house, senior citizens, you know, one of our techs was up at 3 in the morning to make it to someone's house," Daniel Brent, General Manager at The Heating Specialist. "So, around the clock, very challenging.
But they did have some tips for people to keep the a/c running smoothly in the hot weather.
- Remove all debris and dust from your outdoor condenser.
- Make sure to clean filter
As a reminder, an air conditioner isn't meant to run in heat like this for too long, so try giving it a break. Brent said to try turning it off at night or give it a break and escape to the mall or a movie theater to still be in the air conditioning.
If your house is hot, you're A/C could still be working. The company says many air conditioners are only meant to cool up to temps in the mid-90s.
With this heat wave, your system could be running fine but only able to cool your house down into the mid-80s or so.
(1) comment
Celebrate everyone!! The winds are blowing & the temps . are going down here outside of Dayton! Natures A/C is coming on Hooray!!! We have gone down to 87f from 116f just a couple of hours ago. The winds are coming to to the rest of you soon.
