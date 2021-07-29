TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A multi-vehicle crash involving a log truck has shut down Highway 6 about six miles east of Tillamook Thursday morning.
The Oregon Department of Transportation says Highway 6 is closed at the junction of Highway 101 on the west end and at Banks on the east end due to the crash. The closure is expected to last several hours. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, use an alternative route or expect long delays.
ODOT has CLOSED Hwy 6 from Hwy 101 on the Oregon Coast to Banks due to a crash involving a log truck and a car. This will likely be an extended closure. Use Hwy 26 as an alternate route. #pdxtraffic— Tony Martinez (@TonyMartinezGDO) July 29, 2021
The crash investigation is ongoing. No additional information has been released at this time.
