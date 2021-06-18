NEWBERG, OR (KPTV0 - Highway 99W was closed Friday while crews repaired a broken gas line near Providence Newberg Medical Center.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said a natural gas line was struck at a construction site across from the hospital off Highway 99W and Providence Drive. Highway 99W was closed in both directions due to the gas leak and a 300 foot radius around the leak was evacuated.
TVF&R said Providence Drive was closed to all traffic and patients coming to the hospital for care. Patients will be diverted to another nearby hospital. Visitors are being asked to postpone coming to the hospital until the gas line is repaired.
NW Natural has responded and crews worked to repair the gas line. At around 12:20 p.m., TVF&R said the gas line was repaired and the roadways were reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.