NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - Highway 219 in Newberg is closed due to several downed power poles that are blocking the roadway.
The closure is at North College Street (Highway 219) and East Vermillion Street.
Police said the downed poles are not the result of a crash.
According to police, one of the poles failed due to the weather and knocked down a "significant amount" of other utility poles.
Lines were down across vehicles, the roadway, and the railroad tracks and crossing arms.
Crews have responded and are working to safely clear the roadway.
No word on when repairs will be made, or how long the closure will last.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
