CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Highway 213 has been closed north of Marquam in Clackamas County after a deadly crash Wednesday evening.
The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours while authorities investigate the crash, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area, use an alternate route, or expect long delays.
