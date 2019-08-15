WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -
Highway 26 near Northwest Helvetia Road was closed for nearly six hours after a deadly five-vehicle crash late Thursday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says.
One of the vehicles involved was jackknifed semi, according to deputies, who say the crash around 10 a.m. occurred in the westbound lanes of Highway 26 just west of the Northwest Helvetia Road off-ramp.
First responders attempted life-saving efforts on the driver of a 2019 Acura MDX involved in the crash, but were not successful, according to the sheriff’s office. That driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 2013 Toyota Yaris, 2014 Subaru Crosstrek, and a 1999 Ford F250 were also involved in the crash. The sheriff’s office these vehicles all sustained minor damage. A person who was inside of the Subaru was transported to a local hospital as a precaution, according to deputies.
No other injuries were reported. Drivers during the crash investigation were asked to avoid the area.
The road in the area reopened around 4 p.m. Investigators do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash. The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
