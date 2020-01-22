CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A deadly crash shutdown Highway 551 near Aurora for several hours early Wednesday morning.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 551, just south of the intersection with Interstate 5.
At least one person has died in the crash.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said one driver was taken by LifeFlight to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.
Oregon State Police is investigating the crash, and no other information has been released.
Highway 551 was closed for several hours due to the investigation. Drivers were asked to avoid the area, use an alternative route or expect long delays.
The Canby Police Department, Aurora Fire Department, Clackamas County deputies and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue assisted OSP at the scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Senseless, and it happens every day..everywhere..way too often. People just don't think when they get behind the wheel of a car. They don't think about how precious life is. They take way too much for granted. They spend too much time on their cell phones, and on social media while they're driving. They get drunk or high and drive. They just don't think.
