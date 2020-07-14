Hybrid model an adjustment for students, teachers at Estacada Middle School

ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) - Students at Estacada Middle School are getting a closer look at how they could be learning for the 2020-2021 school year.
Now, during summer school, half of students are in class while the others are Zooming in from home.
“Kids are still engaging, and like, they’re being their normal middle school selves, whether they’re here or at home, so it’s nice to feel some normalcy again,” Maria Warren, a math teacher, said.
Warren said she’s relieved to be back in the classroom. Students who are physically at school are socially distanced from one another and are required to wear masks.
“It just makes me feel like I have to do, something like, if I’m here and I came here to do this and I’m going to do it, because that’s what asked and required of me,” Park said.
The new rules have been challenging to adjust to for her.
“Just the fact that I have to wear a mask and the social distancing stuff is just weird,” Park said.
Others, like Abby Behrman, said they prefer to learn from home. She and her family are on vacation now and she has been able to keep up with the lessons from a distance without any problems.
“I do miss interaction, but I would probably pick online school because it’s easy to do your times and keep control of your Zoom meetings,” Behrman said.
Students and the teacher are also solely working off of laptops. It’s an adjustment for everyone, but kids like Dylann Park said they’d rather be in the classroom than learning from home.
The district has provided students with both laptops and hotspots if they do not have them at home.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
