PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - On Thursday, the bike path near Sandy Boulevard in northeast Portland is clear.
City crews came in to clean it up on Wednesday, but the path may not be clear for long.
One man who lived in a tent near the path said his former neighbors will be back along with their tents and tarps.
He said the cleanup was needed but it's not an answer to the homeless problem in Portland.
“They started moving right back in this afternoon. After the city left,” Bill Hinkle said. "I don't blame the city for being upset with the garbage."
City workers said on average they get anywhere from 500 to 750 reports about illegal campsites every week and every city cleanup costs around 600 dollars.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
