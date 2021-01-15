PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – All northbound lanes of Interstate 205 were closed at Interstate 84 for several hours after a death investigation early Friday morning.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reported the major closure at 5:46 a.m.
ODOT rerouted all traffic onto westbound I-84. The ramp from northbound I-205 to eastbound I-84 was also closed.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a person dead near Northeast Halsey Street.
Police said an investigation revealed that a woman may have jumped from the Northeast Halsey Street overpass and then was struck by multiple vehicles.
The woman's name is not being released.
Traffic #ALERT Northbound I205 is closed due to a deceased person on the roadway. @ppbtraffic Major Crash Team investigating. @OregonDOT diverting all NB traffic to WB I84. Closure will continue for several hours.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) January 15, 2021
ODOT said the northbound lanes of I-205 reopened around 10:40 a.m.
Police said investigators are hoping to hear from anyone who was driving through the area at about that time and either saw what happened or believes they might have struck the person. Please email Officer David Enz at David.Enz@portlandoregon.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.