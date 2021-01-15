I-205 NB closed at I-84 due to multi-vehicle crash

ODOT camera image of crash location 

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – All northbound lanes of Interstate 205 are closed at Interstate 84 after a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles early Friday morning.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reported the major closure at 5:46 a.m.

ODOT said all traffic is being routed onto westbound I-84. The ramp from northbound I-205 to eastbound I-84 is also closed.

At least one person was killed in the crash. Portland police said a body was on the roadway and officers are investigating. 

The closure is expected to last several hours, and drivers should expect long delays and take alternate routes.

This is a developing story, FOX 12 will update it as more is confirmed. 

