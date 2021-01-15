PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – All northbound lanes of Interstate 205 are closed at Interstate 84 after a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles early Friday morning.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reported the major closure at 5:46 a.m.
ODOT said all traffic is being routed onto westbound I-84. The ramp from northbound I-205 to eastbound I-84 is also closed.
At least one person was killed in the crash. Portland police said a body was on the roadway and officers are investigating.
Traffic #ALERT Northbound I205 is closed due to a deceased person on the roadway. @ppbtraffic Major Crash Team investigating. @OregonDOT diverting all NB traffic to WB I84. Closure will continue for several hours.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) January 15, 2021
The closure is expected to last several hours, and drivers should expect long delays and take alternate routes.
This is a developing story, FOX 12 will update it as more is confirmed.
