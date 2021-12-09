I-5 carjacking suspect shot and killed by police has lengthy criminal history

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The man shot and killed by police on I-5 after a carjacking spree Monday has a criminal history.
Court documents show the suspect Brandon Keck was most recently wanted for stealing a motorcycle from a teenager at gunpoint.
Back in September, in a parking lot on Southeast 192nd and 34th in Vancouver, Cole Solberg came face to face with Keck, planning to sell him a motorcycle after they connected through the app Offer Up.
"I got here, the dude said he was an undercover cop and I had a stolen bike. At first, I believed him and then I was like oh he’s just gonna take my bike and leave," Solberg said. "I knew I was getting robbed so I went to get onto the bike and I was just gonna book it out that way, and I got on and I just felt the gun on the back of my head."
Solberg said Keck took his bike, phone and money.
For that crime, Keck was wanted for robbery, assault, having a stolen vehicle, and for being a felon with a firearm.
Then this week, Portland Police identified Keck as the man an officer shot and killed on I-5, after police say he broke into a house and carjacked several people.
Police said one of those victims was hurt but not by gunfire as initially thought.
She’s expected to be ok.
"I saw that and then I was just like that’s the dude who robbed me. He’s dead," Solberg said.
Keck’s also committed other crimes.
Court documents show in August, twice officers responded when he was asleep in his car, with guns, one of which was stolen.
In one case, he was accused of ramming into a police car and speeding away.
According to the documents he’d also admitted to using the drug Fentanyl.
And he has prior convictions in Washington dating back about ten years including for assault, kidnapping and robbery.
It’s been a lot for Solberg to take in: "When you see the other stuff he’s done it’s just crazy that I rolled into this parking lot by myself not knowing who I was gonna be in a parking lot with alone."
Now he said he's feeling a mix of emotions but mostly one: "Relief, I mean he’s scary, I mean he’d actually do something. He knows everything about me, literally he knows where I live, everything, so I’m happy that there’s no more worrying about him ever doing anything for sure."